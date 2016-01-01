See All Pediatricians in Levittown, PA
Dr. Nathan Zankman, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Nathan Zankman, MD

Dr. Nathan Zankman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Levittown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Zankman works at Aria Family Medical Associates in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zankman's Office Locations

    Levittown Family Medical Associates
    1310 Frosty Hollow Rd, Levittown, PA 19056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Diabetes Counseling
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Knee Sprain
Liver Function Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Puncture Aspiration
Rapid Flu Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Nathan Zankman, MD
    About Dr. Nathan Zankman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 62 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144262015
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Med Ctr
    • Lower Bucks Hosp
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Zankman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zankman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zankman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zankman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zankman works at Aria Family Medical Associates in Levittown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zankman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zankman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zankman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zankman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zankman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

