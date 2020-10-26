Overview

Dr. Nathanael Lafferty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lafferty works at Spring Hill Family Health Group in Spring Hill, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.