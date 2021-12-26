Dr. Avila has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel Avila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Avila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 640, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Avila is very informative and explains everything. Makes you feel comfortable and relaxed.
About Dr. Nathaniel Avila, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346683323
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avila speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
