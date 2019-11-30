Dr. Nathaniel Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Barnes, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Barnes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Harvard University Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Urology Associates of Houston P.A.250 Blossom St Ste 220, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 481-2804
Houston11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 520, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 481-2804
Memorial Southeast Emergency Physicians Llp11800 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 929-6100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was most friendly and helpful. If there was a previous problem with the phones, it's not there now. They returned my call same day and made it very easy to make an appointment for a time that worked for me. The doctor addressed my concerns. The whole thing was so professional and easy for me.
About Dr. Nathaniel Barnes, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1033119516
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Harvard University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnes speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
