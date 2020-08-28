Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.