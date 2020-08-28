See All Neurologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD

Neurology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Carter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    10724 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 740-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 28, 2020
    Dr. Carter was recommended to me for treatment of BPPV and dizziness by a Physical Therapist. He was thorough with his initial examination, tests and questions. I saw Dr. Carter twice for treatment. On my third visit I was free of vertigo. He performed a few more tests and was satisfied with my progress. I had suffered with vertigo for 9 months.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902863566
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter has seen patients for Tension Headache, Vertigo and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

