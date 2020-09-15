Dr. Nathaniel Cevasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cevasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Cevasco, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Cevasco, MD is a Dermatologist in Sandusky, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Dermatology Partners Inc2500 W Strub Rd Ste 330, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio9075 Town Centre Dr Ste 100, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (419) 626-6700
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr. C for about a year & I am very impressed with his accuracy, and professionalisn. I recommend him to everyone- I see some of the comments on reviews feel he is too brief/rushed, but I have to say that i appreciate his swiftness as i never sit in the waiting room for more than a few minutes, and Im in & out & on with my day, and THIS is one of the most impressive aspects I cant say enough compliments about. I feel he is very thorough, staff is exceedingly caring & overall this medical profession is A+++
- Dermatology
- English
- 1477746881
- Cleveland Clinic
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- John Carroll University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
