Dr. Nathaniel Clark, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Clark, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

Dr. Clark works at Jordan Physician Associates in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Sandwich, MA and Forestdale, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kerr Dental Associates
    3 Market Xing Ste 2, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-0284
  2. 2
    Sandwich Primary Care
    90 Route 6A, Sandwich, MA 02563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-0284
  3. 3
    Beth Israel Deaconess Specialty Group
    10 Cordage Park Cir Ste 227, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-0284
  4. 4
    Beth Israel Deaconess Specialty Group
    83 ROUTE 130, Forestdale, MA 02644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-0284
  5. 5
    Plymouth Neurology
    46 Obery St Ste 1, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
  • Cape Cod Hospital
  • Falmouth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2021
    100% recommend. Out of all the endocrinologists I have had, Dr.Clark is the best. He has helped me get my A1C down from 10.8 to 7.6 since I've started seeing him, and he's the only endocrinologist I've had that actually seems like he truly cares and has a good bed side manner. I'm so thankful I found him. :,) Being a T1 diabetic is extremely stressful but for the first time in forever I actually feel like I have hope.
    RRobyn — Feb 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathaniel Clark, MD
    About Dr. Nathaniel Clark, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386687234
    Education & Certifications

    • Baystate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

