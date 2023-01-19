Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Cohen, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Cohen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Golden State Orthopedics in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.