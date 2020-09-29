Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Epstein, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Epstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Cardiology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.