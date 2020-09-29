Dr. Nathaniel Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Epstein, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Epstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Cardiology at Lynbrook733 Sunrise Hwy, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-3541
- Mercy Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Extremely satisfied... felt safe... doc Epstein is the perfect doctor... staff lovely and helpful..
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Li Jewish
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
