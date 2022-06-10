Dr. Nathaniel Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Hansen, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Hansen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
Alabama Psychiatry and Counseling, LLC3037 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 874-9805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hansen genuine cares. He listens and treats you as a human being which is unfortunately rare.
About Dr. Nathaniel Hansen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1619135563
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.