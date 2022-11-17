Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Saddleback Medical Group Inc24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 334-8270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Azita Mesbah MD Inc.16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 334-8270
-
3
Nephrology Consultants Inc500 S Main St Ste 101, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (784) 836-4204
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
I have been very pleased with the care I have been receiving from Dr. Ho. He is thorough and professional, and explains things well. I have never felt rushed - he takes care to address all issues and questions. His office staff is great, as well.
About Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1497792147
Education & Certifications
- LAC/USC Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.