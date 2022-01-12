Dr. Nathaniel Jellinek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jellinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Jellinek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Jellinek, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Mass Mohs
Dr. Jellinek works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Professionals1672 S County Trl Ste 101, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jellinek?
Last evening I had my third skin cancer removal surgery with Dr Jellinek and as prior surgeries went this one as perfect as the others.
About Dr. Nathaniel Jellinek, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1245256528
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Mass Mohs
- Univ of Mass
- St Vincents
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jellinek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jellinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jellinek works at
Dr. Jellinek has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jellinek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jellinek speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Jellinek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jellinek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jellinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jellinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.