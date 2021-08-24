See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Maywood, IL
Dr. Nathaniel Jones, MD

Sports Medicine
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Jones, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from The University Of Iowa Roy J. & Lucille A. Carver College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Loyola Medicine in Maywood, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL, River Forest, IL and Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Loyola Center for Health at Maywood
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-3834
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Loyola Center for Health At Elmhurst
    300 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-7030
    Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
    7617 NORTH AVE, River Forest, IL 60305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888
    Loyola Center for Health at Oakbrook Terrace
    1S260 Summit Ave Fl 1, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion Treatment
Female Sports Injuries
Industrial Injury
Concussion Treatment
Female Sports Injuries
Industrial Injury

Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Preferred Network Access
    • SelectHealth
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Yes, hes very patient, understanding, an he listens to you an what you are going thru, within your body.Very nice doctor
    Monique Young — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Nathaniel Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932318813
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • University of Iowa
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Iowa Roy J. & Lucille A. Carver College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.