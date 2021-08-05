Dr. Nathaniel Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Kwak, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Kwak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Locations
Digestive & Liver Disease Consultants275 Lantern Bend Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 764-9018Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to understand explanations. Calm demeanor while dropping the bad news (the 'C' word) followed by breakdown of next steps.
About Dr. Nathaniel Kwak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1245674191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwak accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.