Dr. Nathaniel Liu, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Liu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Norton Vascular Associates3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7242
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Referred to Dr Liu by Dr Don Duff to have a Fitsula for dialysis. Office staff is very helpful and Dr Liu is wonderful. Very upbeat, caring and explained what was needed. Scar hardly noticeable. His surgery scheduler Tina was very sweet and accommodating towards me when scheduling the surgery. She Checked back with me several times. Lydia his PA helped reassure me of questions I had. Overall this experience has gone excellent & according to plan.....even in the middle of a pandemic ?? .
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
