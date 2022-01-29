See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Lytle works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Bariatric Innovations of Atlanta & General Surgery
    6135 Barfield Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-6691
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
  4. 4
    Bariatric Innovations of Atlanta & General Surgery - Cherokee
    470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 170, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-6691
  5. 5
    Northside Hospital Surgery & Weight Management - Duluth
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 330, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2022
    Had surgery for a severe hiatal hernia on 1/10/22. Dr. Lytle was so thorough, takes all the time you need to ask questions, patiently explains the procedure including drawing pictures to insure I fully understood the problem and procedure. All post op side effects were described and follow up. I HIGHLY recommend him for wonderful surgery, bedside manner and professionalism.
    Ann Citarella — Jan 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD
    About Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205031895
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lytle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lytle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lytle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lytle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lytle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lytle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lytle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

