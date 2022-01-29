Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Lytle works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.