Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Lytle works at
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Bariatric Innovations of Atlanta & General Surgery6135 Barfield Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 250-6691
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Bariatric Innovations of Atlanta & General Surgery - Cherokee470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 170, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (404) 250-6691
Northside Hospital Surgery & Weight Management - Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 330, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery for a severe hiatal hernia on 1/10/22. Dr. Lytle was so thorough, takes all the time you need to ask questions, patiently explains the procedure including drawing pictures to insure I fully understood the problem and procedure. All post op side effects were described and follow up. I HIGHLY recommend him for wonderful surgery, bedside manner and professionalism.
About Dr. Nathaniel Lytle, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Trinity U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lytle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lytle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lytle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lytle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lytle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lytle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.