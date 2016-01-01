See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. Nathaniel Mayer, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.9 (24)
Map Pin Small Elkins Park, PA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Mayer, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Mayer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital

Dr. Mayer works at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albert Einstein Medical Center
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Torticollis
Gait Abnormality
Adhesive Capsulitis
Torticollis
Gait Abnormality
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Torticollis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nathaniel Mayer, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    • English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    • Male
    Gender
    • 1831136852
    • 1831136852
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • MT Auburn Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayer works at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mayer’s profile.

    Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

