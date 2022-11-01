Dr. Nathaniel Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Neal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Neal, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Neal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They completed their residency with St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal's Office Locations
Valerius Medical Group and Research Center of10861 Cherry St Ste 104, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 794-9801
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doctor for 5 or 6 years and the best I have ever had. I am hoping to speak with him soon. Have been out of the country for 27 years now back and need to call and get a top referral from him I live east coast now.Dr. Neal was and still is the best .
About Dr. Nathaniel Neal, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1720006729
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neal speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
