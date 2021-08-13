Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Muy buen doctor!! Muy amable y atento ??
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ngo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.