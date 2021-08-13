Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ngo works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.