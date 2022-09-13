Dr. Nathaniel Peardon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Peardon, DO is an Urology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.
Advanced Spinal Correction Ctr1 Bethany Rd Ste 71, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 739-6880Monday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday1:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, caring and compassionate practice. Clearly explains the issues at hand as well as the various treatments available. Dr. Peardon and his team are among the best in their field! I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Nathaniel Peardon, DO
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417996604
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Kennedy Meml Hosp UMDNJ-SOM
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peardon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peardon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peardon has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Spermatocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Peardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peardon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.