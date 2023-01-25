Dr. Nathaniel Pleasant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pleasant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Pleasant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Pleasant, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Brody School Of Med At E Carolina University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Pleasant works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Consultants of Atlanta1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 750, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-7654
-
2
Pain Consultants of Atlanta - Fayetteville1233 Highway 54 W Ste 200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (404) 351-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excruciating pain in back and down leg. Dr Pleasant was able to understand what was going on and explained the necessary procedure. He was able to do the procedure immediately which took about 30 minutes. It’s only been 2 days, but there is no pain now. Would definitely recommend this practice.
About Dr. Nathaniel Pleasant, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881999563
Education & Certifications
- Weill-Cornell Tri-Institutional Pain Fellowship
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Medical Ctr
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Brody School Of Med At E Carolina University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pleasant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pleasant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pleasant has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pleasant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pleasant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pleasant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pleasant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pleasant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.