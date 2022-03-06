Dr. Nathaniel Ruttig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruttig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Ruttig, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Ruttig, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Ruttig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.
Dr. Ruttig's Office Locations
Eye M.D. of Niceville1480 Hickory St, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 760-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr Ruttig to do my cataract surgery. I picked the right man for the job. Best staff at office and hospital. You can not get and better then this Doctor.
About Dr. Nathaniel Ruttig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1295710127
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Youngstown
- Ophthalmology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruttig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruttig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.