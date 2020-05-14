Dr. Nathaniel Taggart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taggart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Taggart, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Taggart saw our son and was awesome! So kind and explained everything so that it made sense. He also took the time to let us ask questions. He was patient with our son even though he didn’t want to be there. :) Thankfully we don’t need continuous care for our son, but I would definitely see him again if we did.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1073593877
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|U C S F Medical Center
- MAYO CLINIC
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Taggart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taggart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taggart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taggart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taggart has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taggart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taggart speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Taggart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taggart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taggart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taggart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.