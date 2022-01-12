See All Otolaryngologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Nathaniel Walsh, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Walsh, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Walsh, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic

Dr. Walsh works at Clayman Thyroid Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute
    5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4130
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroidectomy

Treatment frequency



Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tracheal Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nathaniel Walsh, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • English
    • 1255695185
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walsh works at Clayman Thyroid Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Walsh’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

