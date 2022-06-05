Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Whaley, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Whaley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Whaley works at Tri-State Mountain Neurology in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.