Dr. Nathaniel Whitney, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Whitney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Downtown Spokane105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-9112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Whitney is a great doctor he explains things very well and shows you exactly what is wrong and gave me the confidence to go through with the surgery after surgery he came to visit several times in the hospital is very caring and attentive to helping you along the way Dr Whitney is very knowledgeable and really easy to work with he has a great staff that's easy to communicate with as well I would definitely recommend him to others and if need be I will go through with the surgery again with Dr Whitney I am still in recovery but everything is going exactly how he said it would go which gives me confidence to win I will be fully healed
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Whitney has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Scoliosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
