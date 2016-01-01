Dr. Nathmal Tarfare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarfare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathmal Tarfare, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathmal Tarfare, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay.
They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 S4947 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 627-4407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarfare?
About Dr. Nathmal Tarfare, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1437194305
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Seth GS Med Coll Bombay
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarfare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarfare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarfare has seen patients for Rosacea and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarfare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarfare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarfare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarfare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarfare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.