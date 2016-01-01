Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auyeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD
Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Auyeung works at
Dr. Auyeung's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics at NYP Lower Manhattan170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auyeung?
About Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1770825143
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auyeung accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auyeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auyeung works at
Dr. Auyeung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auyeung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auyeung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auyeung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.