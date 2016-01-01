See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD

Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Auyeung works at Weill Cornell Psychiatry Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Auyeung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics at NYP Lower Manhattan
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 312-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Newborn Jaundice
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain

Newborn Jaundice
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Kidney Infection
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Swelling
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Scurvy
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Natina Auyeung, MD

    Pediatrics
    10 years of experience
    English
    • 1770825143
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
