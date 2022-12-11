Dr. Natraj Shanmugam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanmugam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natraj Shanmugam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Natraj Shanmugam MD PA1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 210, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-5663
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a very good doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043449465
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shanmugam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanmugam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanmugam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanmugam speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanmugam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanmugam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanmugam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanmugam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.