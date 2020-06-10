See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Natrajan Subramanian, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natrajan Subramanian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee WI and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Dr. Subramanian works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Cardiac & Vascular Institute
    1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 520-2700
    Lake City Medical Center
    340 NW Commerce Dr Fl 32055, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 280-4037
    The Cardiac and Vascular Institute
    4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 520-2699
    The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City
    3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 251-7856
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Syncope
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiovascular Imaging
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Heart Block
Impella Device
Long QT Syndrome
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging
Nuclear Imaging
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Pulmonary Edema
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Tetralogy of Fallot
Thrombosis
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Natrajan Subramanian, MD
    About Dr. Natrajan Subramanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346446804
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Health System|St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital|University Of Virginia Health Systems
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital Program|Duke University Medical Center|University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Internship
    • University Nc Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospitals - Chapel Hill NC
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee WI
