Dr. Natrajan Subramanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natrajan Subramanian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee WI and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Subramanian works at
Locations
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 520-2700
Lake City Medical Center340 NW Commerce Dr Fl 32055, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 280-4037
The Cardiac and Vascular Institute4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 520-2699
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manors, very thorough in explaining procedure and the risk and reward of doing it. Absolutely no pressure to have it done or not. Had it done yesterday at North Florida Regional Hospital. Great service from start to finish, even the food was ok. Every employee was very nice and caring. Once awake I couldn’t really tell I had had anything done except for the bandages. I highly recommend Dr Raj and NFRH. I have had problem when NFRH billing before so will see what happens this time.
About Dr. Natrajan Subramanian, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346446804
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Health System|St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital|University Of Virginia Health Systems
- Duke University Hospital Program|Duke University Medical Center|University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University Nc Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospitals - Chapel Hill NC
- Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee WI
