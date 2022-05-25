Overview of Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD

Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Tanphaichitr works at Americare Kidney Institute in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.