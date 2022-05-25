Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanphaichitr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.
Americare Kidney Institute LLC224 W Exchange St Ste 330, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 436-3150
Pioneer Physicians Network Inc.3593 S Arlington Rd Ste C, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 436-3150Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Greater Akron Dialysis Center345 Bishop St, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 376-4905
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Wooster Community Hospital
Dr. Tan is a very caring Doctor. I have seen Dr Tan for approximately 10 years. He is a Doctor who gives only QUALITY healthcare, which is of the MOST importance when visiting a Doctor. He is knowledgeable , professional and very kind. He listens well to your concerns and most definitely stays on top of your medical issues. I highly recommend him. His staff has always treated me with much respect. If you are looking for a GREAT Doctor you certainly will find that in Dr. Tan. He finds the issues to your medical problems. I adore him !!!!
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1669587523
- Wash U Sch Med-Barnes Jewish Hosp|Wash University School Med Barnes Jewish Hospital
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Akron General Medical Center|Akron Genl Med Center
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
