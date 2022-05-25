See All Nephrologists in Akron, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD

Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.

Dr. Tanphaichitr works at Americare Kidney Institute in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tanphaichitr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Americare Kidney Institute LLC
    224 W Exchange St Ste 330, Akron, OH 44302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 436-3150
  2. 2
    Pioneer Physicians Network Inc.
    3593 S Arlington Rd Ste C, Akron, OH 44312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 436-3150
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Greater Akron Dialysis Center
    345 Bishop St, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 376-4905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus
  • University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
  • Wooster Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 25, 2022
    Dr. Tan is a very caring Doctor. I have seen Dr Tan for approximately 10 years. He is a Doctor who gives only QUALITY healthcare, which is of the MOST importance when visiting a Doctor. He is knowledgeable , professional and very kind. He listens well to your concerns and most definitely stays on top of your medical issues. I highly recommend him. His staff has always treated me with much respect. If you are looking for a GREAT Doctor you certainly will find that in Dr. Tan. He finds the issues to your medical problems. I adore him !!!!
    O. Susan Moyer — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669587523
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wash U Sch Med-Barnes Jewish Hosp|Wash University School Med Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Akron General Medical Center|Akron Genl Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NE Ohio U, College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natthavat Tanphaichitr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanphaichitr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanphaichitr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanphaichitr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanphaichitr works at Americare Kidney Institute in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tanphaichitr’s profile.

    Dr. Tanphaichitr has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanphaichitr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanphaichitr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanphaichitr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanphaichitr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanphaichitr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

