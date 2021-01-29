Overview

Dr. Nauka Desai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ardsley, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Melbourne Faculty of Medicine|University of Melbourne Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry, and Health Sciences - M.D.|University Of Melbourne, Australia.



Dr. Desai works at N. Desai Direct Medical Care, PLLC in Ardsley, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

