Overview of Dr. Naum Meyerovich, MD

Dr. Naum Meyerovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Meyerovich works at Meyerovich Medical in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.