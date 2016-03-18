Overview

Dr. Nauman Anwar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Anwar works at WellMed at Valley Mill in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.