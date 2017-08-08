See All Ophthalmologists in Waterford, CT
Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chaudhry works at Retina Group Of New England in Waterford, CT with other offices in New London, CT, Norwich, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations

    Retina Group of New England PC
    174 Cross Rd, Waterford, CT 06385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 444-1292
    Fnp Medical Services LLC
    400 Bayonet St Ste 206, New London, CT 06320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 444-1292
    Retina Group of New England, PC
    79 Wawecus St Ste 104, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 887-6429
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    6 Business Park Dr Ste 203A, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 458-0245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 08, 2017
    Dr. Chaudhry is an expert at what he does. The staff is great. They offer all the latest treatments, I know that I am in good hands.
    New London, CT — Aug 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1770513715
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
    • Yale Eye Center
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

