Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD
Overview of Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
Retina Group of New England PC174 Cross Rd, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 444-1292
Fnp Medical Services LLC400 Bayonet St Ste 206, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 444-1292
Retina Group of New England, PC79 Wawecus St Ste 104, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 887-6429Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
(203)458-02456 Business Park Dr Ste 203A, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 458-0245
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaudhry is an expert at what he does. The staff is great. They offer all the latest treatments, I know that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1770513715
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
- Yale Eye Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
