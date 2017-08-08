Overview of Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Nauman Chaudhry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Retina Group Of New England in Waterford, CT with other offices in New London, CT, Norwich, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.