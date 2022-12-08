Overview of Dr. Nauman Jahangir, MD

Dr. Nauman Jahangir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Jahangir works at Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Endovascular Repair of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.