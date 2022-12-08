Dr. Nauman Jahangir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahangir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nauman Jahangir, MD
Dr. Nauman Jahangir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (725) 333-8465
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great Dr. Knows how to come you down before a major surgery. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a bypass surgery. I like to thank him for what he did for me.
- The Aga Khan University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Jahangir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jahangir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahangir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahangir has seen patients for Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Endovascular Repair of Aorta, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahangir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jahangir speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahangir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahangir.
