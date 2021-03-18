Overview of Dr. Nauman Qureshi, MD

Dr. Nauman Qureshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wylie, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Comprehensive Medical Clinic in Wylie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.