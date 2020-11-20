See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Nauman Salim, MD

Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Nauman Salim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Salim works at Sunshine Family Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, Tampa Florida in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sunshine Family Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, Tampa Florida
    13692 W HILLSBOROUGH AVE, Tampa, FL 33635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 252-2375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis
Patch Testing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD-Like Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Treatment Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 20, 2020
    Dr. Salim is nice and visits are quick!
    — Nov 20, 2020
    About Dr. Nauman Salim, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1588829337
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
    Internship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nauman Salim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salim works at Sunshine Family Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, Tampa Florida in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salim’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Salim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

