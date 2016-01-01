Overview of Dr. Nauman Shahid, MD

Dr. Nauman Shahid, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Paulding County Hospital and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shahid works at Mercy St. Anne Hospital in Toledo, OH with other offices in Paulding, OH and Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.