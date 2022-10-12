See All Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD

Neurology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD

Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical Center and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Tariq works at Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tariq's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuroscience & Spine Institute -
    1010 EDGEHILL RD N, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-1900
  2. 2
    Michigan Headache & Neurological Institute (MHNI)
    3120 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 677-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Tariq is an amazing doctor! I am a nurse and work in neurology at a separate clinic and hands-down Dr. Tariq is the best doctor I have ever seen he takes time with his patients and is very thorough. very caring attitude as well..
    Beverly — Oct 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD
    About Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801115878
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tariq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tariq has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tariq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tariq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

