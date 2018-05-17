Overview of Dr. Naureen Alim, MD

Dr. Naureen Alim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Alim works at Houston Rheumatology And Allergy Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.