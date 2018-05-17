Dr. Naureen Alim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naureen Alim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naureen Alim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Ridha Arem MD6550 Fannin St Ste 2421, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 888-9870
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alim has been amazing. Once diagnosed with RA I had a horrible experience with my first Dr. I basically felt like my life was now going to be pain and suffering. Dr. Alim was recommended by a co-worker, she was so sweet and listened to my story. She quickly went into action to find the right medications for me. After a few trials I am now pain free, I only go into see her for regular follow ups. She is very responsive, she takes excellent notes . LOVE HER, Changed my life!
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134374184
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Baylor University
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Alim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alim has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.