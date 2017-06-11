Overview of Dr. Naureen Jaffri, DO

Dr. Naureen Jaffri, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Jaffri works at Jaffri Medical Associates in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.