Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD
Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They completed their residency with Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations
Medical Village Outpatient Surgery Center2507 Medical Row Ste 102, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (817) 784-7500
The Lasik Vision Institute LLC4750 Bryant Irvin Rd Ste 812, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 784-7500
Benton Pediatric Clinic115 McNeil St, Benton, AR 72015 Directions (501) 227-0184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Naureen Sheikh is a compassionate person who has helped my back pain in just a few months. She has many patients and often seems rushed but she will take the time needed to explain her plans or procedures.
About Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.