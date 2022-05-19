Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM
Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in South San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Banani works at
Dr. Banani's Office Locations
-
1
Naushad Banani, DPM, Inc611 Gateway Blvd Ste 120, South San Francisco, CA 94080 Directions (415) 501-0441
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banani?
I am a patient of Dr. Banani and have been for over two years now. Dr. Banani performed my foot surgery for hammertoe and bunionectomy. What an amazing job he did. He has always been very informative, good bedside manner and really cares about his patients. He goes the extra mile in taking care of his patients. I would highly recommend him for your foot surgery.
About Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1134488877
Education & Certifications
- Uh Hospitals Richmond Medical Center / Ksucpm Podiatric Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery Residency Program
- Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banani works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Banani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.