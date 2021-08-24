Dr. Naushad Shaik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naushad Shaik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naushad Shaik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Karnatak - India and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Shaik works at
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Associates - Kissimmee601 Oak Commons Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 487-2457Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cardiovascular Associates339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 230, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 987-2974Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shaik was on time to see me. Thorough and explained EKG result and explained plan of care. Took only 20 mins from check in to leaving the office.
About Dr. Naushad Shaik, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1447436126
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center - Philadelphia PA
- Mercy Catholic - Philadelphia PA
- University of Karnatak - India
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaik works at
Dr. Shaik has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaik speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.