Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD

Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Khuddus works at Columbia Eye Associates - Main Blvd in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Khuddus' Office Locations

    Columbia Eye Associates - Main Blvd
    1615 SW Main Blvd, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 755-2785
    Family Focus
    7120 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 261-0089
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2020
    Dr. Khuddus did surgery to correct my double vision, and no longer have to use glasses. She and the staff are wonderful.
    — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124069505
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Residency
    • University Of Fl College Of Med
    Internship
    • University of FL
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khuddus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khuddus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khuddus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khuddus has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khuddus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khuddus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khuddus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khuddus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khuddus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

