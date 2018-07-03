Dr. Naushira Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naushira Pandya, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from MIDDLESEX COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Dr. Pandya's Office Locations
Nsu-com3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 80 + year old mom to visit Dr. Pandya. We were very pleased. Dr. Pandya took lots of time explaining her treatment plan and made recommendations.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1275692584
Education & Certifications
- MIDDLESEX COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya speaks Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.