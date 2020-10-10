Overview

Dr. Nauveed Iqbal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Iqbal works at Inspira Medical Group in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Bridgeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.