Dr. Navaratnasingam Mohanraj, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Navaratnasingam Mohanraj, MD

Dr. Navaratnasingam Mohanraj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. 

Dr. Mohanraj works at N AC MOHANRAJ MD in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohanraj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    N A C Mohanraj MD
    327 W Main St, New Britain, CT 06052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 229-4183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Navaratnasingam Mohanraj, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881729622
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navaratnasingam Mohanraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohanraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohanraj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohanraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohanraj works at N AC MOHANRAJ MD in New Britain, CT. View the full address on Dr. Mohanraj’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohanraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohanraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohanraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohanraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

