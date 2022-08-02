See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (178)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD

Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univeristy of South Florida

Dr. Jassal works at Spine & Pain Institute of Florida in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO
Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO
5.0 (84)
View Profile
Dr. John Otero, MD
Dr. John Otero, MD
4.6 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Neil Ellis, MD
Dr. Neil Ellis, MD
4.6 (20)
View Profile

Dr. Jassal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Pain Institute of Florida
    1417 Lakeland Hills Blvd Ste 201, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 701-8504
  2. 2
    Florida Pain Medicine
    514 Eichenfeld Dr Ste 202, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Florida Pain Medicine
    426 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-2948
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jassal?

    Aug 02, 2022
    My father is 84 years old and almost death, he lives is horrific pain, and it’s difficult for him to fully communicate all that he is going through. Dr Jassal and his staff have been very understanding, and determined to help him get his pain under control. Dr Jassel wants to fix the cause not just give him pain meds. The office staff are wonderful as well and I highly recommend this doctor and group
    Herman Fred Day — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jassal to family and friends

    Dr. Jassal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jassal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD.

    About Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255625513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy of South Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hofstra School of Medicine/Northwell Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jassal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jassal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jassal has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jassal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.